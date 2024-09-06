Altruism behind concert

Getting the word out about Roncalli Rhythms are head students Neave Bruin and Carter West, both 18. PHOTO: CONNOR HALEY

Students from Timaru’s Roncalli College have come together to create an evening of entertainment in an effort to support the education of those less fortunate.

The student-led concert, called Roncalli Rhythms, aims to raise $10,000 for the Young Neighbours Trust.

The trust helps to fund the "Next Door" programme which supports the education and development of young people in isolated rural parts of New Zealand, primarily in the North Island.

They provide scholarships to one of the nine Marist schools in New Zealand in an effort to address the educational barriers that young people from these communities face.

Roncalli College head student Carter West said the school was proud to be supporting the trust and had previously had students attend the school as part of the programme.

"As one of the nine Marist schools in the country we are a part of the Marist network and that trust is directly linked to that.

"The funds go directly towards helping someone potentially in the Timaru district. It’s quite directly linked — it’s not like it’s all going to Australia or something — which is quite cool.

"We had one student come through last year and she is at university now which she might never have had the opportunity to do, and we’ve got a new year 9 that is on the programme.

"We’re also reaching out to other Marist schools to see if they want to make a donation if they can’t attend the concert but still want to support the cause because obviously some are in the North Island."

Head student Neave Bruin said the concert would have wide variety of acts.

"We have bands, musicians, kapa haka, choir and even a comedy act.

"It’s a bit of a mix — we’ve got some outside acts from other schools and even the wider community. Sheryl Bradley will be signing for us and we also have bunch of acts from within the school.

"It’s a real good opportunity for them to showcase their talents.

"We have 14 acts so far, so about two hours’ worth."

She said it was great to know they would be making a difference in the life of a young New Zealander.

"That’s our main thing. 100% of the profits will be going directly to the trust. We’re not keeping any of it for anything else.

"Hopefully [the concert] will be something that continues going forward, it’s really good way for the students to give back to the young Marists because they provide a lot for us."

The concert will be held at the Roncalli College Hall on Friday, September 13 at 7pm.

Tickets cost $20 each and can be purchased by scanning the QR code on posters around town, by visiting the Roncalli College Facebook page or from the school office.

Door sales will be available on the night.

