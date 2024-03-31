Dashcam catches near miss on Tekapo-Twizel Rd

A near miss on the Tekapo-Twizel Rd (SH8) has been caught on camera, just days before a horror crash claimed three lives on the same stretch of highway.

Brent Lindsay, who drives the route regularly, captured the frightening near miss on Thursday.

The road was busy with holidaymakers ahead of the Easter long weekend.

Mr Lindsay did not consider the road dangerous but instead blamed drivers for being in too much of a hurry ahead of the break.

"Imagine the carnage that could have happened.

"The caravan passed my trailers in a cloud of dust due to being run off the road," he said.

Three people died and five more were hospitalised in two crashes on State Highway 8 on Saturday.

One crash, between a motorcycle and two cars, claimed all three lives before another crash about 90 minutes later involving another three vehicles.

The road was closed most of Saturday.

Enquiries into the cause of the crashes are ongoing.