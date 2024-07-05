DIY funeral workshop on way

PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Death Without Debt’s national workshop tour is coming to Timaru this month.

Spokesman Fergus Wheeler said the cost of dying was adding to the cost of living crisis.

Mr Wheeler said nationwide there was high demand for information on how to organise affordable, dignified funerals.

Mr Wheeler said according to the Ministry of Health, the average cost of a funeral in New Zealand was about $10,000, but he said DIY funerals could be done for only $1000 if people knew how.

"We’re pushing for the government to fix the paperwork system, not just because it’s stopping DIY, but because the industry is overcharging for it.

"In the meantime people are going broke, so we’re getting out there to show them how to run an affordable, dignified funeral as best as possible under the current system."

He said the workshops would also serve to get the community talking about the issue with MPs and councillors.

"The workshops cover everything from writing a will to probate, and, of course, cover funeral planning and practicalities."

Mr Wheeler said if people could talk about death they were halfway there.

"Communities and marae can ease the way, both emotionally and financially, for the bereaved by establishing networks of people with know-how.

"Our communities have lost the know-how to farewell the dead ourselves. There is a psychological and spiritual cost to that."

The Timaru workshop will be held on July 14 at the Caroline Bay Community Lounge from 10am to 2pm.