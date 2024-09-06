Free show stands on offer to groups

PHOTO: ODT FILES

Two South Canterbury community groups have the chance to have a free stand at this month’s inaugural South Canterbury Home & Garden Show.

Show director Josh Shanley said it was a chance for deserving community organisations to take part in a local and upbeat event free of charge.

"All applicants need to do is contact us and say why they think they deserve a free stand and how it will benefit their community group by connecting with thousands of locals in just three days."

"We are thoroughly looking forward to opening the doors for the first time in Timaru and to be able to extend the reach of our iconic Home and Garden Show formula into the South Island.

"There is plenty in store for the show, including resident builder Peter Wolfkamp joining us on Saturday to share his wisdom at one of the free ‘ask an expert’ sessions."

The show will offer a variety of businesses under one roof, including builders, renovators and sub-trades, making it an ideal platform for anyone with a project on the go to get ideas and answers. Home improvements such as painting, house cleaning, upgrading insulation, double glazing and roof repairs will also be featured.

There will also be a range of artisan goods and lifestyle products featured.

Submissions for the community stand giveaway will need to be in to Jade Promotions by Monday, September 15. Email submissions to emily@jadepromotions.co.nz or phone 027 576 0384 for further information.

The show will run for three days from Friday, September 27 at the Southern Trust Events Centre.