Mackenzie festival praised

Ardijah perform at the evening concert at the Matariki Mackenzie festival in Lake Tekapo. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

Matariki Mackenzie wrapped up its third year by creating many unforgettable moments during the Matariki public holiday at Lake Tekapo.

Te Rūnanga o Arowhenua delivered the event on a larger scale this year with the addition of a lakefront evening concert.

Headliners Ardijah were well supported by 1 Drop Nation and up-and-coming solo artist Hone Hurunui.

During the day, Ōtautahi duo Dillastrate energised the crowd alongside Hone’s smooth R&B songs and a wonderful performance from Te Aitarakihi Kapa Haka group.

Te Rūnanga o Arowhenua upoko Te Wera King said the continued growth of the festival was important.

"Matariki Mackenzie and other Matariki events are uniquely contributing to New Zealand culture. I hope the events continue to grow because today I have noticed all our Arowhenua rangatahi [youth] here have been really excited, so I know the feeling that comes from attending these events is something all New Zealanders can enjoy.

"As a hapū we have gained so much from hosting this event. Our young ones are stepping up into important roles to support the kaupapa, and that’s a wonderful thing to see," Mr King said.

Te Rūnanga o Arowhenua chairwoman Fiona Pimm said the festival had been an enormous success.

"The lakefront has been a beautiful place for people to spend the day, and the Dark Sky Project was the perfect venue, too. Their team provided fantastic kai throughout the day and contributed to everyone having a great time.

"We have had hundreds of people come and take part in all the activities we’ve had on offer, and it just confirms that we need to encourage more whānau to join us in the future.

"One of my personal highlights was seeing some of our Arowhenua whānau, who have recently reconnected with their marae, come to the event for the first time this year. It’s really special."

Te Rūnanga o Moeraki Upoko David Higgins said the event got better and better every year.

"The thing that makes Matariki Mackenzie so successful is the people. From those working in the background to everyone who attends the event on the day, they all create an atmosphere that we want to replicate and grow each year."