Man killed in crash near Waimate named

Police have released the name of the man who died in a crash on State Highway 1 north of Oamaru on Wednesday morning.

He was 65-year-old local, Alan George Weir.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 6.05am after a truck and car collided near Makikihi, in the Waimate District.

Mr Weir died at the scene, and another person was airlifted to Dunedin Hospital.

Police yesterday said they wanted to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash or had dashcam footage.

Today they said inquiries were continuing.