New signs to assist tourists

Proof-reading the directional signs which are soon to be installed in the Whitehorse Monument surrounds are (from left) Ann Dennison, Jo Sutherland and Gary Dennison. PHOTO: SHELLEY INON

New directional signage is to be installed from the Point Bush carpark along the Whitehorse walkway and all the walking and mountainbike trails within the ecosanctuary.

The signs, which have GPS co-ordinates, will ensure the path is safer for first-time users.

Point Bush Ecological Restoration Trust trustee Gary Dennison said the popularity of the Whitehorse Monument had grown immensely since the area’s restoration, but that popularity had caused some problems.

Mr Dennison said with buses, campervans, and tourists flooding to the area there was a very real problem with tourists getting lost.

He had often stopped to chat with people leaving the grounds to see how they liked the horse, to which some had replied "I didn’t see a horse!"

He said with only a few signs installed, it was easy for people to take the wrong turn.

Waimate2gether was overseeing the project, which was a collaboration between Trackways, Point Bush Ecosanctuary, Harriers, and Waimate’s MTB group.

Fellow trustee Ann Dennison said the area had become "quite a destination".

Mrs Dennison said while the signs had been in the pipeline for a while, it had taken co-ordination to map out the large number of signs.

She said visitors arrived all year round — of all ages — to enjoy the recreational aspect of the area.

They were also working for better Wi-Fi in the area.