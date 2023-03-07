Public sessions on Glenavy plant

Paul Taylor. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Information sessions about the planned Energy-from-Waste plant in Glenavy will take place next week in Waimate and Glenavy.

South Island Resource Recovery Ltd (SIRRIL) is planning a $350 million project to convert water into energy to service the local community and other parts of the country.

The company has applied for resource consents from Environment Canterbury and the Waimate District Council and will now hold a series of information sessions in Waimate and Glenavy next week.

The sessions were open to anyone.

Energy-from-Waste specialist Herman Sioen, who is visiting New Zealand from Belgium, will be attending next week’s sessions.

SIRRL director Paul Taylor said Mr Sioen would explain how the plant worked and would discuss the European experience of Energy-from-Waste plants as an effective and sustainable alternative to landfills, and a way for New Zealand to tackle its growing waste crisis.

"We want to make sure that everyone who wants more information can access one of our sessions to hear what we have to say and also to ask any questions they may have," Mr Taylor said.

"We’ve arranged the sessions in the hope that most people will be able to find a timeslot that suits them. We also hope that by offering more sessions, everyone will have a chance to ask their own questions," he said.

The company had initially asked for people to register for the event, but now said people did not need to register.

"Everyone with an interest in the project is welcome at one of the information sessions. We will also invite people to leave their details with us at each session if they want us to send them more information — all of which will also be available on our website."

Some opponents of the plant have been calling for more information from the company but technical reports to be finalised before the community could be consulted.

The sessions at the Glenavy Hall will be next Tuesday from 1.30pm-4.30pm and 5.30pm-7.30pm.

The sessions at the Waimate Events Centre are on the following day — March 15 — from 11am-12.30pm, 1pm-2.30pm, 3pm-4.30pm and 5pm-6.30pm.

By: Staff reporters