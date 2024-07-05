Pupils jump feet first into extravaganza

The Timaru South School Shakers team of (from left) Evie Malama-Tuisaula, 10, Tautala Elika, 9, Skylarh Green, 9, Olivia Howes, 11, Heidi Chamberlain, 12, and Brooke Johnston, 9, take part in the Jump Jam Extravaganza. PHOTOS: JAMIE-LEE SADLER PHOTOGRAPHY

The floor at the Southern Trust Events Centre was pulsating last Thursday to the beat of more than 850 pairs of feet.

Schools from around South Canterbury came together to take part in Sport Canterbury’s annual Jump Jam Extravaganza.

Jack Orbell, 11, from Waihi School, shows off his moves.

This year 56 teams of up to 20 pupils took part, making it the biggest event of its 16-year history.

Throughout term two, teams of young people from schools across the region practised elements of movement quality, synchronisation, performance, and leadership as they prepared to bring their favourite Jump Jam routines to the stage.

The Jump Jam Extravaganza is a culmination of the work and is used to showcase the pupils’ enthusiasm and achievement in the Jump Jam programme.

Teams take to the stage to perform in age groups.

The boys’ teams category was particularly popular this year with creative names such as the Hunting Rams, the Gleniti Rich Boys and the Point Mud Dogs.

Event organiser Lee King said Sport Canterbury would continue to look for more creative ways to include the growing number of pupils and spectators for an event that would run over one school day.