Marae open for 30th year

Te Aitarakihi Marae Ā Iwi is celebrating its 30th whakanuia with a free Whānau Day on Saturday. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

South Canterbury’s local Marae Ā Iwi is set to mark three decades of growth, perseverance and hard mahi.

On Saturday, Te Aitarakihi Marae Ā Iwi will mark its 30th whakanuia.

The event aims to honour the many hands that shaped the Marae Ā Iwi and celebrate the strong community it has grown into.

With a vision to be "the rope that binds all people", Te Aitarakihi has become a vital hub for connection, learning, and cultural preservation in South Canterbury.

The idea for Te Aitarakihi was first discussed in the early 1980s when Māori from various North Island iwi, who had settled in South Canterbury, longed for a place to reconnect with their culture and people.

With the support of mana whenua, Arowhenua Rūnaka, and the efforts of the Timaru Māori committee and the Kōkiri Trust, among many others, the dream became a reality.

The initial centre cost $250,000 and was built entirely through volunteer labour.

Work gets under way to construct the early Te Aitarakihi Community Centre.

After a decade of fundraising and building, the opening took place on April 2, 1994 but mere months later, tragedy struck when the marae was targeted in an arson attack.

Though a devastating setback, the community came back stronger and more determined than ever, rebuilding a space that was even better.

Te Aitarakihi now stands as a testament to that resilience and collective strength.

Over the years, the marae has continued to grow, offering a range of services and initiatives that benefit the wider community.

Te Aitarakihi is now home to a kapa haka group, wānanga/hui and provides various programmes for rangatahi.

It operates a māra kai [community garden], and over the last year volunteers have put in more than 3900 hours, provided more than 1078 family feeds of veges, and more than 2280 soup feeds [with roughly a third of them being accompanied by home-made bread].

He Manu Hou, a bilingual childcare centre, also operates on site to ensure that tamariki are immersed in te reo and tikanga from a young age and Arowhenua Whānau Services provide free healthcare and essential support to the community.

As Te Aitarakihi looks towards the future, its goal remains to continue growing and serving the people of South Canterbury.

As part of the 30th whakanuia celebrations, the community is invited to a free Whānau Day from 1.30pm to 4pm at the Te Aitarakihi site, 50 Bridge Rd.

This celebration will feature stalls, live performances, delicious kai and the opportunity for everyone to come together, celebrate, and experience the essence of Te Aitarakihi Marae Ā Iwi.

