Recognition thought to be a hoax

Timaru Mayor Nigel Bowen (left) and businessman Gary Rooney officially open Fraser Park. PHOTO: CONNOR HALEY

Waimate’s Gary Rooney was so surprised to be included in the King’s Birthday Honours List he thought it was all a hoax.

The well-known businessman was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit (for services to business and philanthropy).

"I thought it was a joke, a hoax email," he said.

"I feel extremely privileged, I certainly did not expect this at all. We just work quietly behind the scenes to better the communities we are present in."

Mr Rooney started his earthmoving business in 1976 with a single bulldozer.

"I wanted to be a farmer and buy a farm and the only way to do that was by being a contractor.

"We bought a farm, then had to continue to be a contractor to pay the interest and it’s been a lifetime of hard work to be where we are today."

The Rooney Group now employs more than 300 people across multiple divisions including earthmoving, pipe and cable laying, transportation and farming.

His work in irrigation scheme construction has made a significant impact, including the Rangitata South scheme which irrigates 13,000ha on the South Canterbury plains.

He encourages natural fauna regeneration and has pioneered the development of a rock fish screen, designed to prevent salmon smolt from entering irrigation schemes.

He has been a driving force behind numerous transformative community projects in the region, including the $8million redevelopment of Timaru’s Fraser Park and the revitalisation of Waimate, including investment in a medical centre and the restoration of Quinn’s Arcade.

He has supported the local foodbank with three months of funding and has set up several scholarships for young athletes.

After the Christchurch earthquakes, his support was integral in the design and build of the new gymnasium and other facilities at Timaru’s Craighead Diocesan School.

"What motivates me is watching people and communities grow, it’s important to give back to the community.

"I’m very grateful to a number of people and staff," he said.