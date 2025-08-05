Three injured in South Canterbury crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Three people have been transported to hospital after two cars crashed near Pareora, south of Timaru.
A police spokesman said emergency services received reports of the two-car crash, near the intersection of Pareora River Rd and Waimate Highway (State Highway 1), at about 12pm today.
A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said they responded with two ambulances.
Three patients, two with minor injuries and one in a moderation condition, were transported to Timaru Hospital.