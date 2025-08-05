Three injured in South Canterbury crash

Three people have been transported to hospital after two cars crashed near Pareora, south of Timaru.

A police spokesman said emergency services received reports of the two-car crash, near the intersection of Pareora River Rd and Waimate Highway (State Highway 1), at about 12pm today.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said they responded with two ambulances.

Three patients, two with minor injuries and one in a moderation condition, were transported to Timaru Hospital.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz