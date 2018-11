A pedestrian has died after being hit by a truck in South Canterbury this morning.

Police said emergency services were at the scene of the fatal crash on State Highway 1 south of Rangitata, near Timaru.

Police were alerted to the crash at 9.50am.

The pedestrian died at the scene, police said.

The road is closed, diversions are being put in place and the Serious Crash Unit has been notified.