Two Malaysian students among those killed in Tekapo crash

Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has extended condolences to the families of two Malaysian students who died in a crash near Lake Tekapo. Photo: Facebook

Two people who died in a horror crash in Lake Tekapo on Saturday have been named as Malaysian students who had been studying at the University of Canterbury.

Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has shared his condolences to the families of the two students on Facebook.

"Condolences to the families of two Malaysian students who died in a road accident in Lake Tekapo, New Zealand," he posted.

"I also pray for the three more Malaysian students who were injured in this incident to be healed as soon as possible."

The Prime Minister also said in the post that the Malaysian High Commission in New Zealand "will provide appropriate assistance to victims and family members".

The High Commission had earlier released a statement stating that two Malaysian students died in a road accident in Lake Tekapo at 1.45pm on Saturday, March 30.

Malaysia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also extended its heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased.

"The High Commission...with the assistance of the Malaysian community in Christchurch is providing consular assistance to the victims and next-of-kin to ensure their welfare is well taken care of," it said in a statement.

The Ministry and High Commission "stand ready to assist should the next-of-kin decide to repatriate the remains to Malaysia".

It added the injured students had been airlifted to Christchurch Hospital for urgent medical treatment.

Malaysian media reports have named the two students who died in the crash as University of Canterbury students Megat Ashman Aqif Megat Irman Jefni and Wan Nur Adlina Alisa.

The other three injured are named as Nur Firas Wafiyyah and Lya Issable Walton, also students from Canterbury, and Muhamad Faris Mohd Fairusham from Victoria University of Wellington.

The Saad Foundation College in Malacca posted that Wan Nur Adlina Alisa was a former student of the college.

"May the soul of the deceased be blessed and placed among the faithful," the post said.

Malaysia’s Public Service Department, Jabatan Perkhidmatan Awam, said Megat Ashman Aqif was a "sponsored student" of the department.

"We wish the well-being of all the family members...to remain strong and patient in facing this test," it said.

Three people were killed in the yesterday’s crash on State Highway 8 in Pūkaki.

The crash involved two vehicles and a motorcycle and happened between Hayman Rd and Tekapo Canal Rd.

The person riding the motorcycle and the two Malaysian students travelling together in one of the cars died in the crash.

Several of those injured were trapped in the crash wreckage and had to be cut out, police said.

Police told media that "a complex and lengthy investigation" lies ahead.

The accident was followed 90 minutes later by a second three-vehicle crash nearby, at the intersection of SH8 and Tekapo-Twizel Rd.

One person sustained serious injuries in the crash, while nine others received injuries ranging from minor to moderate.

Police are urging motorists to take extra care on the roads this weekend - to take plenty of breaks if needed and drive to the conditions.

The Easter holiday road toll stands at four.