Waimate residents angry water not fit to drink

Around 650 households in Waimate are still under a "do not drink" notice after nitrate levels exceeded the acceptable levels of 50 milligrams per litre of water.

The unsafe levels pose a risk to people, particularly pregnant women and babies.

Boiling the water does not make it safe to drink - in fact, it makes the levels worse.

Tanker water has been made available to residents but it could be months before the tap water is drinkable.

Waimate District Mayor Craig Rowley told RNZ that the situation was very frustrating for everyone involved.

"It's terrible for the community. We shouldn't have to be supplying drinking water via bulk tanks."

The nitrate levels seem to be from intensive farming and changing to irrigation practices, he said.

However, he said it was not due to any improper activity.

"The farmers are doing what they are allowed to do, they're via their consents.

"It's a problem that we need to solve, but we also need to be very careful with it too, because we don't want to be beggars living in paradise."

The community is working on a solution, Rowley said, but it may take some time.

"Unfortunately, nothing is quick when it comes to drinking water and getting it right."

Waimate is looking at alternative water sources and other ideas, some of which are costly.

"We need to find the most cost effective and best outcome and we've got to get it right."

People in the community were angry, Rowley admitted.

"We shouldn't be delivering undrinkable water to our residents. It's one of the basic things, isn't it?"

A similar situation happened two years ago in the community as well.

About 650 households or around 1800 people are on the drinking water scheme affected, Rowley said.

In a statement to RNZ, Federated Farmers said they support the council's actions and it is important the source of the nitrate is found and that steps are taken to address it.

Farmers have also made changes to reduce nitrate contamination, the group said.