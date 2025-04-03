Queenstown Airport landing ranked second most beautiful in world

It has never been a secret to those in the South, and now Queenstown Airport's landing has received international acclaim.

The descent into the resort has been ranked the world's second-most beautiful landing, by British travel insurance company AllClear.

The landing, which gives stunning views of the Remarkables and Lake Whakatipu, rated 79 out of 100 on the 'eye-catching' scale.

It trailed Australia's Lord Howe Island Airport, which is off the coast of New South Wales, scoring 85 out of 100.

In its description AllClear says the landing "offers one of the world's most dramatic descents".

The landing at Queenstown Airport has been ranked the second-most beautiful in the world. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

It goes on to highlight the "dramatic mountainous scenery coupled with the glacial waters of Lake Wakatipu, in one of the world’s most visually captivating landings".

Also on the list was Wellington Airport, which ranked 15th with a rating of 60 out of 100.

Madeira, in Portugal, and Pitkin County Airport, near Aspen in the United States, tied for third.

Brazil's Rio de Janeiro-Santos Dumont Airport in Brazil and the United Kingdom's London City Airport were tied for the next spot to round out the top five.

- APL