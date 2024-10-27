South Island roads remain closed after snow, heavy rain

Heavy snow in Lake Ōhau yesterday. Photo: Aaron Jones

Some roads in the South Island remain closed this morning because of rain, snow and slips.

Flooding in the upper South Island has closed State Highway 6 between Inangahua and Lower Buller Gorge, and State Highway 7 between Kaiata and Stillwater.

Slips have closed State Highway 6 between Kohatu to Murchison.

Snow has closed State Highway 73 from Springfield to Arthur's Pass, and State Highway 6 between Haast and Makarora.

A section of State Highway 6 between Te Anau and Milford was also closed.

On Saturday, Westland mayor Helen Lash said there was a lot of surface flooding, but no rivers had reached their banks.

MetService was warning of more snow accumulating on State Highway 8 in the Lindis Pass and on the Crown Range Road today.

Queenstown Lakes District Council said this morning that crews had cleared snow from Crown Range Rd overnight and there were no chain requirements today.

"However, please drive to the conditions as they could change at any time."

In Dunedin, some surface flooding occurred, closing Old Brighton Rd.