Appeal after fuel taken from Clutha property

Police are appealing for the public’s help after a "significant amount" of fuel was reported stolen in Clutha.

In a post on social media today, police said they were advised the diesel was taken from a property in River Rd, Conical Hill, about 4.30am yesterday.

They are looking for the occupants of a blue Ford Courier that was towing a Honda all-terrain vehicle.

"Police would also like to hear from anyone who saw a vehicle matching that description, or anyone with dashcam footage from the Pomahaka area between 4am and 5am on Monday, October 21."

People with information could get in touch via the police website or call 105.

Please use reference number 241021/0806.

Information could also be provided anonymously via the Crime Stoppers line, 0800 555 111.

