Approved hunters granted vehicle access

Midweek vehicle access to the Blue Mountains recreational hunting area near Tapanui has reopened for approved recreational hunters.

The Department of Conservation (Doc), New Zealand Deerstalkers Association (NZDA) and forestry company Ernslaw One have been working to find a suitable solution to enable midweek vehicle access for hunters, while addressing issues of poor behaviour, poaching and damage to forestry equipment.

Doc operations manager John McCarroll said it was great a potential solution had been found.

"Hunters who wish to access the site by vehicle via forestry land administered by Ernslaw One are required to obtain approved hunter status through the NZDA.

"This involves demonstrating a sound knowledge of the firearm safety requirements, an understanding of the behaviours required when accessing the hunting area through the private forestry land, and an understanding of the consequences of breaching the rules."

Midweek vehicle access has been closed to recreational hunters for the past several years in response to safety concerns, vandalism of forestry company property and poaching by a small number of recreational hunters.

Access is reopening to hunters who have completed the necessary approvals.

If approval is given, hunters will still need to apply to Doc for the monthly ballot to secure a permit.

Mr McCarroll urged all hunters to first get NZDA approved hunter status before applying for a permit from Doc or they risked forfeiting any incurred costs.

Any hunter breaching the status rules could be barred from obtaining future hunting permits for the area.

The gate codes can only be obtained from the NZDA.