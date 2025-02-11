Armed police swarm Clutha in manhunt

Emergency services on Hunt Road. Photo: Nick Brook

Armed police and a negotiation team have descended on a remote rural location in the Clutha district searching for "a person of interest".

Police have blocked Hunt Road, about 5km north of Owaka, and have been turning locals back at the roadblock.

Around 15 armed police are at the scene, along with two ambulances and officers in a van which is believed to be a negotiation team.

Several dog teams are also at the site.

A police spokesman said police were "working to locate a person of interest" in the Clutha District.

The officers were armed as a precaution and have cordons in place.

He said the community should report any suspicious behaviour in the area to 111.