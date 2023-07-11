Cabin project builds futures for prisoners

Preparing to inspect a new cabin at the Otago Corrections Facility yesterday, built by prisoners for Clutha District Council worker accommodation in nearby Milton, are (from left) prison director Dave Miller, Taieri MP Ingrid Leary, Clutha Mayor Bryan Cadogan and assistant prison director Renee Clarkson. PHOTOS: RICHARD DAVISON

A constructive partnership, now bearing its first fruit, is a win-win for South Otago, officials say.

The first two of an eventual 10 self-contained, double-bed cabins, built by prisoners for Clutha District Council campgrounds, were blessed in a ceremony at Otago Corrections Facility yesterday afternoon.

The council partnered with the facility in June 2021 for the construction of the 18sq m cabins, initially for its Taylor Park Motor Camp in Milton.

During yesterday’s ceremony, Clutha Mayor Bryan Cadogan said the project benefitted everyone in the district.

"This is a win for the men who’ve put such pride and passion into this project, for the council in securing high-quality, low-cost accommodation units, and for the district as a whole in terms of providing short-term accommodation for the workers we need so badly.

"Clutha has had an accommodation crisis for some years now, and this is having an impact on the available workforce. This initiative is focused on addressing these pressures by providing options for temporary workers and for workers moving to the area and looking for more permanent housing.

Taieri MP Ingrid Leary said the project was making a "real difference" in prisoners’ lives.

The interior of one of the cabins.

"It’s very exciting to see such a strongly rehabilitative element to this project. My hope is that the men who worked on it will leave prison with new skills that help ensure they never have to return."

Prisoner "John", who has worked on the project for the past eight months, said building the first cabin had been a "steep learning curve" for the team.

"We had a few kinks to iron out, but we’re flowing nicely now on our next ones. It’s great because it teaches people stuff they wouldn’t learn in other ways, and gives some skills for when you leave."

He was already signed up to a building apprenticeship when he returned to the community.

Assistant prison director Renee Clarkson said on-the-job training for the project, conducted by instructor Mark O’Kane, covered a wide range of transferable real-life skills.

"Industry training in the prison covers a range of skills from basic carpentry, building items like predator traps and toys for the Dunedin Santa Parade, to joinery where the men build furniture for various community organisations.

"This is the first time we have taken on a project of this scale, which enables the men to utilise such a wide range of building skills, and benefit business and workers in the local community."

