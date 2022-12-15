Car smashes through fences, paddock in Milton crash

A dramatic crash in State Highway 1 near Milton yesterday was likely the result of a medical event or the driver falling asleep at the wheel, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said it appeared the 73-year-old driver never applied the brakes as her car left the highway and smashed through fences, careening through a paddock for 100m.

Snr Sgt Bond said about 2.50pm the vehicle crossed the road and jumped a ditch before it smashed through a fence entering a paddock at the side of the road.

The car then did a "large 180 degree turn", crashing through another fence before coming to a stop about 100m along the way.

It appeared the driver had not applied the brakes at any point, he said.

An investigation was still under way.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said St John received a call at 2.51pm about the crash.

"We responded with one ambulance, which took one patient to Dunedin Hospital with moderate injuries," he said.

