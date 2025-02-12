Clutha standoff into second day

A police car which is stopping traffic on Hunt Rd, Clutha, this morning. Photo: Nick Brook

A standoff in rural Clutha which involved teams of armed police yesterday is continuing into a second day.

Police are believed to have staffed a roadblock on Hunt Road overnight and officers are stopping traffic on the road this morning.

After a manhunt involving multiple officers, police last night said they had found the person they were seeking in connection with alleged firearms offending in the Clutha area.

"Police have engaged in dialogue with the person, who is believed to be alone, at a rural Clutha property.

"The situation is contained and there is currently no risk to the public."

Yesterday, police descended on Hunt Rd, about 5km north of the rural settlement of Owaka, establishing cordons in their search for a "person of interest".

About 15 armed police were at the scene, along with two ambulances, several dog teams and what was believed to be a negotiation team.