Conserve water notice issued for Lawrence

The Clutha District Council has this morning issued an urgent conserve water notice for Lawrence.

The council said that as at 7am today the town's water reservoir was critically low at 18%.

"We are asking residents in Lawrence to reduce consumption and reduce all unnecessary water use.

"If you do not have water in Lawrence, please report this to council on 0800 801 350.

"Please be vigilant and check for water leaks. If you come across any leaks in the network please report to council."

The council earlier said there was a water tank at the Tuapeka Transport Yard in Irving St for people to fill their clean containers with water. "This is for drinking water only."