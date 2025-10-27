South Otago pub warm haven in miserable times

Greenfield Tavern owner Karen Mills. Photo: RNZ/Charlotte Cook

A South Otago publican has turned her hand to civil defence, opening the doors of the Greenfield Tavern as a welfare centre.

More than 9500 homes are without power in South Otago and Southland after last week's storm and many around the area are also on boil water notices.

Greenfield Tavern is a warm, bright haven on the otherwise dark roads of Clyde Valley inland from Balclutha.

Inside were farmers holding a bottles of Speight's debriefing over the last few days under the watchful eye of its owner Karen Mills.

Mills and another local Hamish Wilson have taken it upon themselves to create a Civil Defence set-up, reporting back to Clutha District and the fire service.

The pub has a lounge with a large fire, ready to welcome those doing it tough.

Round the corner is the second half of the new operation - Clyde Valley School.

The Greenfield Tavern. Photo: RNZ/Charlotte Cook

The two venues are some of the only places in the area with power and internet.

Clyde Valley School has been open to the public for a few days, offering hot showers to those who are without water.

On their first opening day there was a steady stream of weary locals looking for a reprieve.

It's been much the same at the pub according to Mills, a place where people can catch up.

"A biggest disadvantage out here has been communication, because we've got terrible cell phone coverage at the best of times and just with no power, a lot of people on Wi Fi calling.

"So, it's just been making sure we haven't missed anybody out there, and everybody's in the loop and communicated with and been listened to."

She said it's been really hard, especially for dairy farmers.

"The cows are getting milked but they're having to dump the milk because they can't keep the milk cold.

"So that's been pretty devastating."

But Mills was heartened by the small rural town's community spirit and the locals who are pulling together.

"Very, very lucky to be in a rural community, a lot of unity, a lot of resilience.

"Know your neighbours, so everybody's doing the neighbourly love thing, sharing generators, and just feel really fortunate that most of us know each other, and we're just looking out for each other.

"It's just mainly water and drinking water stock water generators, that's what we've needed. And a lot of people have come to the party with things like that.

"Either locals have driven away to get them as far as Christchurch, or they've been brought in by rural support and some other amazing people."

Mills' main concern is making sure people aren't going through the tough part alone.

"Just let everybody know that they're welcome to come down to the pub, not necessarily for a drink, but just to come down have a chinwag and a chat and grab a coffee and charge up their phones and know they're not alone."