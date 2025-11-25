Car, campervan crash near Waihola

Traffic was reduced to one lane along a southern highway after a two-vehicle crash at a notorious black spot south of Dunedin this morning.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman they were called to the crash on State Highway 1, at Titri, just north of Waihola, at 11.38am.

Two vehicles were involved, with initial reports suggesting a campervan and a car were involved.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said six people were assessed at the scene and two of those were taken to Dunedin Hospital with moderate injuries.

One ambulance, one first response unit and one operational manager attended.

No-one was trapped and one lane was closed temporarily.

Crews from Waihola and Milton were dispatched and were assisting with traffic control and first aid, the spokesman said.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said stop/go traffic management and a 30km/h temporary speed restriction were in place.

Motorists were advised to take extra care.

