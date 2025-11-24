Helicopter rescues group stranded on rocks

The group got caught in a rip off Papatowai Beach. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

A helicopter was called to rescue a group that became stranded on the rocks near Papatowai Beach.

Police said they were called about noon today after a group of people were caught in a rip off the shore of the beach.

They were able to get themselves out of the water and on to some rocks but became stranded there, police said.

The helicopter assisted them back to safety.

Police said initial indications were there were no serious injuries among the group, although their status was unclear at this stage.

- Allied Media