'Daunting, wondering where to start': Clutha farmers face clean up

Richard Hunter stands in front of one of many areas of broken and fallen trees on his property. Photo: RNZ/Calvin Samuel

A first responder and local farmer believes it's a miracle no-one was hurt in the devastating storm that hit Clutha, but he's warning there will be injuries in the clean up.

At its peak, communications, power and water were off across Southland and Clutha creating a nightmare situation for farmers.

One of those living in the nightmare is Clutha Valley Volunteer Fire Brigade chief Richard Hunter.

While driving round the property he points out the powerlines that lead to nowhere, just laying like a dead snake in the grass.

It's snapped off from the transformer that is now crushed beneath the 100-year-old trees.

Hunter has hundreds of trees like this around his property.

When he looks at the mountain of work those downed trees mean for him... "Overwhelmed. Daunting, yeah, wondering where to start."

A common sight in the region: powerlines and trees strewn across access roads. Photo: RNZ/Calvin Samuel

He's just one of the local farmers staring down the barrel of months of work. The scale of destruction in this area means you can't drive 100m without seeing a giant tree down.

The first step for most of them is stock proofing - or reinstalling the fences - for Hunter, kilometres needing replacing.

"Yeah, so there's big holes in all the tree blocks. Really, it's the tree devastation that's the main thing for me now, and the fencing,"

"It's amazing what a digger can do in a day, though... move the trees, you know. Tidy up the old fence and so you got somewhere to work with."

But as he drives around the hilly property covered in carnage, the thing he kept saying was it was a miracle that no one got hurt on Thursday.

Although he said the recovery might be a different story.

"That's the other thing. It's, you know, there's all those, we call them widowmakers, hanging up in the trees."

Many of the trees have snapped halfway up, and are now caught in the tall branches waiting to come down.

Richard Hunter was also concerned for the 'chainsaw cowboys' who try and do it themselves and will end up hurt.

The other worry, he said, is mental health.

"It's going to be quite a major it's going to be ongoing, like we were shaping up to have be having quite a good season...prices are quite good, weather conditions were quite good, yeah, but this is a bit of a game changer, but we'll get over it. Yeah, it's not, it's not going to be the end of the world."

But the community through Clutha Valley is a tight network, in the immediate aftermath held together largely by the local sparky company.

Jared Cowley and his team have worked long hours to provide farmers with generators to be able to milk their cows. Photo: RNZ/Calvin Samuel

Jared Cowley and his team worked for more than 20 hours straight getting generators between the dairy farms to ensure they could all get their milking done.

"I actually counted the phone calls just on the Thursday, and it was over 300 so yeah."

His team would bring the generator into the farm, wire it into the switchboard, wait for the milking to be done, before unwiring it and moving to the next desperate farmer.

"The boys have been going from stupid o'clock, four o'clock in the morning, till after midnight."

"Obviously people would like to keep the generator there for more, because when we take it away, it means there's no stock water. But they've known that their neighbors was in the same or worse boat.

"Everyone's been great."

One of those very grateful dairy farmers was Greg Foster.

He's got 600 hectares in Rongohere ... or as he calls it "out in the boonies in the back of Clydevale".

He also went on a mission to get generators.

"Basically one of the cobbers down the road. He needed a generator... We basically got together, met down the road...he took a tractor so we could push all the trees off the way... we took three chainsaws.

"The guys up in Cromwell met us halfway with them... we swapped the generators over halfway and headed back.

"So I think we're up and running on the first cow shed by midnight.

"It's bloody good."

He said it was a desperate time for farmers, but comparing horror stories over a pint and a good old stew helped ease the pain.

"[We talked about] just the carnage, basically, who's worse off and who needed a hand still and stuff like that... and just probably the first hot meal for about four days."

Most of Clutha Valley were still without power on Tuesday but aside from some stock losses and sleepless nights they had committed to continue as they started - riding out the long tail of this storm together.