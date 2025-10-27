Felled trees among damage wreaked in area

Tuapeka Mouth farmer Ken Rishworth (top) in front of gum trees he planted about 40 years ago, which were ripped out of the ground by the wind. PHOTOS: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

A Tuapeka Mouth farmer estimates Thursday’s wind caused about $50,000 of damage to his farm.

Trees had squashed Bryce Rishworth’s fences, a shed and about half a dozen sheep around his farm.

"It p..... you off. I hate to see something die," Mr Rishworth said.

His father, Ken Rishworth, 72, planted about 40 gum trees to shelter the farm from wind about 40 years ago.

Waihola eatery Black Swan Cafe owners Carlo and Shirene dela Concepcion (right) feed their electrician Gerald Sherratt and his wife Jacqui Hadingham breakfast on Saturday morning.

However, the wind on Thursday ripped most of them out of the ground.

Ken Rishworth said he had never seen a wind so strong in the area before.

About 100 trees had been dislodged around their farm.

If anyone needed firewood, they were welcome to go and grab some, Mr Rishworth said.

In Waihola, most businesses and eateries were closed.

Lake Waihola Holiday Park owner Nicola Cairns said it was quite scary when the wind blew through the camping ground.

The roof of her office and residence had blown off, a window had broken and trees had fallen all over the place.

They had been out of power since Thursday and were running out of water.

She was using a portable burner to heat her food.

Across the road from the holiday park, at the Black Swan Cafe, owners Carlo and Shirene Concepcion were having an emergency meeting with their electrician Gerald Sherratt over breakfast about getting a generator installed at their business.

A sign outside Black Swan Cafe.

The couple had distributed their food to their neighbours to stop it from going to waste.

"We cooked everything in the fridge because we did not want to throw anything away," Mrs Concepcion said.

They had been left in the dark after the storm because there was no power, cell service or internet.

They did not know when they would get power again and were just waiting.

