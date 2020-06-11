Council to rule on camping site closure

Closing soon? Tourists like Miki Hokura (left) and Akihiro Tamura, of Japan, may soon be unable to use the Owaka Responsible Camping Site. The Clutha District Council decides on a winter closure for the facility today. PHOTO: RICHARD DAVISON

The Clutha District Council will make a decision on a temporary closure of a controversial trial freedom camping site in the Catlins today.

The council opened the eight-berth Owaka Responsible Camping Site at Labour Weekend last year, in the face of vocal opposition from some residents and business owners.

At the time, Clutha Mayor Bryan Cadogan said the trial would test options for greater control over previously unrestricted freedom camping in the district.

Although it had achieved many of its goals, changes to tourism following Covid-19 meant now was the right time for the council to consider a seasonal closure, he said.

‘‘We won’t have a final analysis of the trial until June 25, but given the new dimension Covid has brought to the landscape, we’re now in uncharted waters.

‘‘It’s solved many of the issues of uncontrolled freedom camping and brought money into [Owaka], but although the vast amount of feedback has been positive, I acknowledge there are still some who hold a different perspective.’’

Catlins ward Cr Dane Catherwood said accommodation providers remained ‘‘annoyed’’ at the underlying principle of ‘‘ratepayers paying for a free holiday’’, although he agreed the trial had solved some issues, as identified by Mr Cadogan.

He said he was uncertain where freedom campers would go if the site was shut over winter.

‘‘We might be back to square one, so I think council needs to take a good look at the trial data before making a decision.’’

The trial site is on Clutha Licensing Trust land behind its Catlins Inn and trust general manager Mike Curtis confirmed visitors to the site had used the inn and $5 shower facilities during the recent season.

‘‘As our Catlins team was new at the start of the season, it’s difficult to compare [volume] to previous years, but I can say it was a stellar summer for the trust across all its sites.

‘‘Certainly a contribution was made by visiting campers.’’

Japanese camper van visitor Akihiro Tamura, visiting the trial site with friend Miki Hokura yesterday, said they would find a ‘‘cheap’’ alternative if it were shut as proposed.

‘‘We’d probably go to a Doc site. If we stay here, though, we can visit the shops and have lunch, so I think it’s a great idea.’’

richard.davison@odt.co.nz