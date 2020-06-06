Saturday, 6 June 2020

12.45 pm

Crash takes down power lines in Kaitangata

    By John Gibb
    1. Regions
    2. South Otago

    Police are making inquiries after car crashed into a fence and a power pole in Kaitangata early this morning.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said that Kaitangata volunteer firefighters were called to the crash in Lakeside Rd at 4.54am.

    No-one was in the vehicle and firefighters conducted a search of the area to locate any potentially injured person, but no one was found.

    Power lines had fallen near the car and an energy company was contacted to deal with them safely, emergency services said.

    A police spokeswoman said police were making inquiries into the crash.

     

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter