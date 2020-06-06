Crash takes down power lines in Kaitangata

Police are making inquiries after car crashed into a fence and a power pole in Kaitangata early this morning.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said that Kaitangata volunteer firefighters were called to the crash in Lakeside Rd at 4.54am.

No-one was in the vehicle and firefighters conducted a search of the area to locate any potentially injured person, but no one was found.

Power lines had fallen near the car and an energy company was contacted to deal with them safely, emergency services said.

A police spokeswoman said police were making inquiries into the crash.