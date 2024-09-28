Dachshunds gear up to dash in derby

Lawrence Dachshund Derby organiser Olivia Montgomery rests among the town’s market reserve daffodils with sausage dog athletes (from left) Obie, 2, Jessica, 18 months, and Annie, 5 months, yesterday ahead of today’s event. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Lawrence is finally going to the dogs.

The Otago gold rush town will experience a rush like no other, as more than 25 sausage dogs are expected to line up for a race at the Lawrence Rodeo grounds today.

The seed of a simple idea from new resident Olivia Montgomery, the Lawrence Dachshund Derby has blossomed into a full-fledged community celebration.

"I thought, why not? It’s a bit of fun. Something everyone can enjoy, especially the kids", Ms Montgomery said.

Her own beloved sausage dog, Obie, has been in training for the race.

"We expect to race in heats of maybe five dogs at a time over about 40m, but it might be hilarious to race a whole swarm at once.

"There are only three Dachshunds in Lawrence but there are lots of breed clubs and groups on social media, so it wasn’t hard to get the word out.

"We have competitors registered and coming from all over the South Island and have plenty of room for more."

Running from noon to 5pm, the event is expected to draw a crowd with food stalls, a craft fair and plenty of excitement as the traditional rabbit-hunting hounds sprint, compete in the bark-off and parade in their sharpest glad rags.

It costs $20 to compete and spectator entry is a gold coin at the gate.

"The Dachshund Derby is more than just a quirky race", Ms Montgomery said.

"It’s about community, giving everyone something to smile about."

She hoped the derby would become an annual event.

