Dedicated bugler keen to continue

It was not quite the last post for one southern bugler this Anzac Day, although he might be preparing to pass the baton.

Balclutha’s dawn service bugler for the past decade and more, Warrick Thomson, says he has got plenty of puff in him yet.

The brass player of more than 60 years said it was both a "civic duty" and an honour to have played traditional airs Last Post and reveille at assorted South and Central Otago Anzac ceremonies for the past 43 years.

Mr Thomson (75) said age was not an issue when it came to playing the cornet.

"My father played, and I have a brother, daughter, and grandson and granddaughter who all play brass, so I’ve been surrounded by music since I was a child.

"Try playing rugby after you’re 40 ... but you can keep making music into your 90s."

Balclutha Brass Group bugler Warrick Thomson plays Last Post during yesterday’s Anzac Day service at Balclutha Cenotaph. PHOTO: RICHARD DAVISON

The former Te Houka sheep and beef farmer said he had been playing the familiar Anzac Day tunes for so long now, he could do it by ear.

"I still use a lyre with sheet music though, because you only need someone distracting you out of the corner of your eye and you can lose your thread and have to start again."

He said he still got a "thrill" from performing on Anzac Day, both in Balclutha, and at nearby Warepa later in the morning.

"You can get a little bit nervous and shaky sometimes, but you’re there to perform a civic duty. It’s an honour."

He said upcoming young Balclutha Brass Group member Alanah Anderson (15) had played at Owaka’s ceremony for the past few years.

"Alanah’s a young lady with a lot of talent.

"I could go on and on, but at some point you have to let the young ones step up and take their turn."

