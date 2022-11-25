Driver without headlights admits to lighting up

After he was pulled over for driving without headlights, a 19-year-old Milton man admitted to hitting a bong shortly before hitting the road, Dunedin police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said a 19-year-old man was pulled over in Milton for driving with his headlights out.

The car smelt strongly of cannabis and a search of the car revealed a bong, scales and grinder.

The driver failed an impairment test and admitted to smoking cannabis shortly before driving, Snr Sgt Bond said.

A blood sample was taken and it was likely the driver would be appearing in court when the results came back, Snr Sgt Bond said.

