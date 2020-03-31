Family finds divine sanctuary on mission south

The Higham family is in lockdown at a Newhaven crib following prescient spiritual advice. From left, Jonah (7), Joshua (9), Katie (1), Lana-Grace (6) and Nina (4), and parents Rob and Bianca. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Divine intervention may have led to a Northland family’s recent timely arrival in the South.

The Higham family picked up keys for their borrowed Newhaven, Catlins, crib on the day a national lockdown was declared last week.

The family of seven’s arrival in South Otago came only after a five-month odyssey from their previous Northland home in Mangonui, and was inspired by a mixture of religious faith and prescient advice, father Rob Higham said.

"Back in October we felt a shift coming and, instead of resisting, we gave most of our possessions away and began a journey southwards.

"Friends along the way told us they felt the Catlins calling us and, thanks to a conveyor-belt of kindness from the many amazing people we’ve met as we’ve travelled, that’s where we’ve ended up during this time of change."

Paying their way in "service and labour" as they went, the family stumbled upon the crib through serendipity.

"We learnt through a friend the crib was available, as the missionary couple who own it are locked down in England. ... we saw it was called ‘The Haven’, it just felt like another sign."

Although Newhaven was a "beautiful and welcoming" place to see out the lockdown, the family’s journey was not quite complete

"We adapted the national anthem into an inspiring family song during our journey, and we’d like to make it to [southernmost mainland point] Slope Point when we’re eventually able, and sing it there.

"Then we’ll feel our journey from far north to deep South is complete."

richard.davison@odt.co.nz



