Fire leaves Milton house badly damaged

A fire investigator has been called after a house was badly damaged by a fire in Milton.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said three appliances, from Milton and Balclutha stations, responded to reports of a house fire in Elderlee St about 1.45pm today.

When they arrived they discovered one room was well alight and the rest of the house was smokelogged.

Firefighters quickly got the fire under control and some roofing iron was removed in the process.

Firefighters returned later on to check the fire was fully out.

A fire investigator was notified and will attend tomorrow.

It had not been reported as suspicious, the spokesman said.

