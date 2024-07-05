First Matariki at new centre

Matariki was massive in Clutha this year, with the first Matariki festival held at Clutha District War Memorial & Community Centre Te Pou ō Mata-Au (TPŌMA) last Thursday.

Gala-goers were greeted with a range of festive food wagons in the centre’s carpark, crowds of school students preparing to perform in the atrium and rows of market stalls on the mezzanine.

Two-dozen performing groups shared centre stage in the state-of-the-art auditorium, including kapa haka groups of all ages, a diversity of modern solo and musical sets and Otago Museum’s mobile planetarium to describe the astronomical technicalities of the national holiday.

Maori measured seasonal activity with a lunar calendar assisted by the cycle of the Matariki (Pleiades) constellation to mark annual endings and beginnings.

"It was a fantastic occasion to celebrate being Kiwis and all things good in Clutha [and] every component of TPŌMA and the community working in unison," Clutha Mayor Bryan Cadogan said.

"The back-and-forth of haka onstage and from the audience supporting every presentation no matter what culture was inspiring.

"We’re looking forward to it growing as an annual part of our diary."

The free event was organised by a partnership between manawhenua — Te Rūnanga Waikoua, council and community groups, who with co-organiser, Matua Timikuka Walker, set out to include a diverse range of culture and entertainment.

"We began planning in October-November last year," facility director Mary Woodrow said.

"There was plenty of interest and enthusiasm from all quarters about joining in so it was mainly about scheduling and logistics for us ... It ran really well and we’re looking forward to more."

