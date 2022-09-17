Five councillors say goodbye

Departing Clutha District councillors (from left) Selwyn Wilkinson, Mel Foster, Stewart Cowie and Lloyd McCall pose at council headquarters in Balclutha following their final meeting yesterday. Absent: Carol Sutherland. Photo: Richard Davison

The ratepayers’ loss may prove lambing’s gain this spring, as outgoing Clutha District councillors make plans for their futures away from chambers.

Five councillors depart Clutha this election, including Carol Sutherland (Balclutha ward), Lloyd McCall (West Otago), Mel Foster (Lawrence-Tuapeka), Stewart Cowie (Clutha Valley) and Selwyn Wilkinson (Bruce).

Despite earlier announcing he would step down, West Otago ward councillor John Herbert will now stand again next month.

Deputy mayor, Cr Cowie, said although four terms as a councillor might have made him a better person, they had not made him a better farmer.

"There are 3500 sheep down Kaihiku that probably need a bit more attention. It’s time to catch up on 12 years of farming now, and let someone younger get involved."

Cr Foster said she had found her single term on council "challenging" — in a good way.

"I’ve enjoyed the challenge of thinking strategically for the whole district, rather than just our own patch in and around Lawrence."

She said she still planned to move out of the district, although had yet to set a date.

"I’ll miss the people, the lifestyle, and the beauty of Clutha."

Cr Wilkinson said while he had originally planned to stand for a fourth term on council, circumstances had prevented him so doing.

"I believe we’ve been a good council, working cohesively to move forward and make well-informed decisions on behalf of ratepayers.

"I’d like to thank the community for its support, and wish my successor all the best."

Cr McCall, who joined the council during a by-election in March last year, said the past 18 months had offered him a solid grounding in governance.

He will stand for election to the Molyneux ward of the Otago Regional Council next month.

"I’ve grown from the experience. We haven’t always agreed round the council table, but I’ve always been able to have my say. I’m leaving to pursue my passion for the environment, otherwise I would have stood again in Clutha."

Cr Sutherland did not attend the final council meeting of the triennium.

However, in earlier reports, she had said "age" was the key factor for her decision to step down after two terms.

"It’s not always been smooth sailing with matters like Three Waters, but I’ve enjoyed working with some excellent people in council. It’s time for some younger candidates to step up."

Clutha Mayor Bryan Cadogan thanked the outgoing councillors for their service to the district.

