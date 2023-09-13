Four taken to hospital after crash near Milton

Four people were taken to hospital by ambulance after a two vehicle crash in South Otago today.

A police spokesman said emergency services responded to a crash involving two vehicles on State Highway 1, near Milton, about 2.20pm.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said five people were treated at the scene of the crash and four taken to hospital.

Three of those transported to hospital had moderate injuries and one minor injuries.

The road was blocked while emergency services attended, but it had re-opened.

Police inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing, police said.