Duck-shooting means round spread over three days

Duck-shooting weekend brings its own challenges for local rugby competitions.

The Southern Region competition is spread over three days.

Two were being played last night, there is one tonight and the round finishes with a game tomorrow.

Friday night in Lawrence sees the home side hosting Clutha Valley with the Miller Cup on the line.

Lawrence have not had the best start to their season and are sitting bottom of the table after five rounds.

Clutha Valley are on a two-game winning streak after wins over Owaka and Heriot respectively.

Lawrence tend to excel under lights at home and will be a tricky prospect in this one.

Tomorrow features the annual "duck-shooting derby" between old foes Crescent and Clutha.

The Centennial Cup and the Speight’s Jug are on the line as well as massive competition points.

Crescent are in third position, six points behind Clutha, who have maximum points after five bonus-point wins.

There is sure to be a huge crowd in attendance at the Landfill as two big boys of the competition go to war.

Last night, Owaka were hosting Heriot, and West Taieri were at home to Toko.