As predicted, Harbour lead the pack

The wrap

There is still only one! Harbour remain unbeaten after despatching last year’s champs Green Island at the Lobster Emporium at Port. Apparently Harbour weren’t happy (when are they happy?) when I said they were favourite to win the comp at the start of the year, but surely they’re smiling now. In Miln and Filimone they’ve unearthed some talent. Dunedin were sublime in the first spell to put Varsity away, scoring five really good tries. Pity the second half didn’t live up to the first, but at least Varsity gained some parity. Kaik predictably racked up late 60s against AU and there is word "there is trouble at mill" at the North Ground — more soon. Taieri just keep on winning and still lead the comp by a solitary point over Harbour. By all accounts Southern were terrible and the Eels pounced and slithered to victory. This has the makings of the tightest comp in some time.

What is in the water?

What is going on down in "Kai"? The hits keep on coming. Last year we had the player revolt for a few weeks and this year the long term president (eight years) has been stood down for disparaging comments he made on the sideline recently. My spies tell me Glen Ferguson is a bit rough around the edges, they say, but a great rugby man. I think his wife is a life member of the club to boot and now she’s getting abused by online trolls. Team, just breathe down there! Let’s get this sorted and bring back some sanity. Oh, and just remember you’re about to play the biggest game of the season when the "braggart" townies, Clutha, come calling this weekend. Let’s get the news back on the paddock where it belongs.

Another emergency meeting

Surely not? Kaik had one a couple of weeks ago and apparently AU could be at it as well. The story goes that the "club heavies" are not happy with the performance of the Prem team this year, so changes need to be made. What about the last four or five years? If the rumours are true, Regan Turoa (former coach of AU) has been brought back into the fold to oversee the current coaching structure. We’ll follow these developments with interest over the next few weeks.

Comings and goings

The word on the street is that current Highlanders, Otago and GI halfback James Arscott could be gone. He could be going from the Highlanders as Dylan Pledger (NZ Colt, Kaik) might be preferred next season. Now the word is James might be leaving Otago and playing for Auckland in the NPC. In a "left field" development, Otago could be trying to lure former Taieri Eel Bob Martin back from Aussie as a replacement – surely not. He’s been overlooked for the last five years, so what has changed? Has the world gone mad?

Down on the farm

I wanted to check where all our regional comps are at, but firstly in the North. Apparently a serial expectorator has struck in a club game in North Otago, and we await confirmation of any disciplinary action. Back to the comp, and no team is unbeaten in the north, but the word is the top four will be in no particular order Old Boys, Valley, Athies and Excelsior. No place for Maheno and Kurow.

In Central Otago, only Upper Clutha remain unbeaten after the Maggots tipped over Wakatip at the weekend. Upper Clutha are on 20, Wakatip 16, Alex 15, with Maniototo and Cromwell on 10. It looks Upper Clutha’s to lose, but it’s early days.

In South Otago, Clutha and Toko are the only unbeaten teams, but the townies have played one more game and lead by four points. West Taieri are third, only a point behind, and embattled Crescent round out the top four, five points away. Is this Clutha’s year?

I tried to find out what’s happening in the Deep South in Prem Rugby — that was an abject failure. Wat are they doing down there? I know they’re playing as we publish the results every Monday in the ODT but can I find a table anywhere?

Other grades

The only unbeaten team in Prem 2s is Taieri and they’ve nearly cracked 300 points already and are six points clear of GI, Zingari and Dunedin. I know it’s early but give the trophy to the Eels now!

In Prem Women’s, AU are the only unbeaten side and are three points clear of Varsity. Dunedin are seven points off the pace in third. North Otago have already dropped back to the Development with a few centuries racked up against them.

In the open grade, Taieri and Dunedin are the unbeaten teams, with Pirates and Kaik four points away. It looks to be an Eels v Sharks final at this stage.

In Prem Colts, the mighty have fallen, with the Dunedin Makos, who were unbeaten for three years, sitting in a lowly fourth. No teams are unbeaten, but Varsity lead by virtue of playing an extra game. There is only four points over the top four. Varsity, Kaik, Southern, Dunedin in that order. Too close to call.In Junior Colts the comp is just under way, the teams having played just a couple of grading games. So it’s early days, but the Dunedin Hammerheads lead from West Taieri, Kaik and the Dunedin Tigers. The Hammers should win this grade.

Form XV

I do a weekly form XV on Rugby Chat (the video), so I thought I’d give you a synopsis of what our best team has been for a month so here goes.—

15 Samuel Nemec Vial (GI), 14 Michael Manson (GI), 13 Matt Whaanga (T), 12 Jake Te Hiwi (GI), 11 Josh Buchan (S), 10 Rique Miln (H), 9 Nathan Hastie (H), 8 Konrad Toleafoa (S), 7 Amos Roddick (GI), 6 Lucas Casey (K), 5 Mitch Tinnock (V), 4 Reuben Palmer (D), 3 Hame Luauki (Z), 2 Ricky Jackson (V), 1 Ben Fakataha (H).

Agree or disagree or let me know of anyone I’ve overlooked.

This weekend

Poor old Benji Culhane the Black Stick. It was like lambs to the slaughter — he had no chance. On to University of Otago vice-chancellor Grant Robertson this week, and although he was at the Varsity v Dunedin game on Saturday I suspect he will provide no real challenge, so I win again in a canter. The Eels (13+) slither into town and up to Bastion Point to take on Zingers and on current form this game only goes one way. GI are at home to Southern (12-) and both teams lost last week, so it’s nearly too close to call. Southern won’t play as badly as last week and in the battle of the Lobb bros (one coaching each team) the Magpies may just get it done, but it will be on a knife edge. Kaik are hosting Varsity (12-) on the high veldt and again nothing in this game. Varsity couldn’t get out of their own way last week and I suspect they’ll be better this week — Varsity just. Unbeaten Harbour come into town but still close to the sea when they take on Dunedin at Shark Park. Harbour go in as favourites but I’d never pick them – Dunedin (12-) just.

Last week I unbelievably lost in the country to Graham Sinnamon and I’m still lost for words! But I’ll right the ship this week against Tegan Hollow of Big River Country, Otago and Matatu fame, surely. I hear she could be turning out for Big River this week. Owaka (12-) are at home to Heriot and I’m taking the upset — Owaka just. Toko travel up on the prison bus to take on West Taieri (13+), where I think they come unstuck against the Pigs at the Market Garden. Lawrence are hosting Valley (13+) who are starting to come right — they just win. In the big grudge game, Crescent host Clutha (12-) and unfortunately I think the Townies win.

