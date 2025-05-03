Highlanders pair do well for NZ in opening U20 game

Highlanders under-20 duo Dylan Pledger and Josh Tengblad impressed for New Zealand in their opening game in the Rugby Championship at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha, South Africa.

But Australia scored late to snatch a 29-29 draw in a topsy-turvy match.

Pledger set up the first try of the game. The livewire halfback took a quick tap, weaved his way out to the left, sucked in the remaining defenders and got the pass to winger Harlyn Saunoa, who strolled in untouched.

Liam Grover replied quickly for Australia. The centre had to back-pedal to pick up a stray pass, but ghosted into a gap and scored from 15m out.

Tengblad, who had a strong game, drove over the line moments later. But the try was ruled out for an earlier knock on.

Sid Harvey scored in the corner instead to give Australia a 12-5 lead.

Fullback Stanley Solomon finished off a sweeping try for the Baby Blacks that was sparked by a nifty backflip pass by Pledger.

The dish helped clear the ruck quickly and create some space further out.

Grover scored his second just before the break to give Australia a 17-10 lead.

Maloni Kunawave struck twice early in the second spell and New Zealand took a 22-17 lead.

They were awarded a penalty try to extend their lead.

But Australia rallied in the final quarter of the game. Replacement forward Trevor King barged over to cut the margin.

And, in the 84th minute, Beau Morrison scored from a line-out drive and Harvey knocked over the conversion to grab a draw.

New Zealand’s next Rugby Championship fixture is against Argentina on May 7.

U20 Rugby Championship

The scores

New Zealand Under-20s 29

(Maloni Kunawave 2, Harlyn Saunoa, Stanley Solomon tries, Penalty Try, Rico Simpson con).

Australia Under-20s 29

(Liam Grover 2, Sid Harvey, Trevor King, Beau Morrison tries; Harvey 2 cons).

Halftime: 10-17