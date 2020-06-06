Getting to the point of spending locally

The Point Cafe & Bar waitress Kathryn Burrell shows off staff cash bonuses, earmarked for local spending, received at the Kaka Pt business on Thursday. Proprietor Lisa Lee (left), celebrates with her team Jasmine Van Asperen (14), Devin Thomson (15), Sharon Sutton, Ruby Budge (15), Jerusha Marshall, Bree Win (18), Lee-anne Dey, and Norma Yates. PHOTO: RICHARD DAVISON

Southern workers will be hopeful a new trend is under way, as a second Otago business presented "spend local" cash bonuses to staff this week.

The Point Cafe & Bar proprietor Lisa Lee said she and husband Chris were surprised to see Dunedin firm Jenny Beck Law presenting similar bonuses to staff in Thursday’s Otago Daily Times, after they came up with the same idea following a "bumper" Queen’s Birthday weekend at their Kaka Pt hostelry.

Inspired to give something back both to staff and the wider South Otago community, 11 of Mrs Lee’s staff received bonuses of between $50 and $150 on Thursday, with the proviso the money was spent within the district during the next fortnight.

Staff would provide receipts showing their spending, Mrs Lee said, ensuring the economic boost was felt locally.

"We really couldn’t do this without our brilliant staff, and the loyal support from locals, so we just wanted to give a little something back, and push the Shop Local theme at the same time."

She said business at the cafe had been "flat out" since the country entered Level 2, and travel restrictions were loosened.

"I swear at least a quarter of New Zealand was in the Catlins this weekend, so obviously we hope that continues. But you just can’t tell what the longer term holds."

For waitress Kathryn Burrell (22), originally of Greymouth, the bonus was the "icing on the cake" for a job she loved.

"I’m studying in Dunedin and living here with my younger sister, Maria. It’s just an awesome setting with a tight-knit little community.

"It’s a great job anyway, so this is a total surprise."

She said she did not know exactly how she would spend the money, but might look for somewhere new to take her sister for dinner.

richard.davison@odt.co.nz