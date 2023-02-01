Heavy rain damages home in Tapanui

Firefighters have assisted to clean up a home inundated by heavy rains in the Clutha District, as the district council warns of surface flooding.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said officers were called to an address in Tapanui to help with a water-related incident caused by heavy rains about 5.30pm today.

Part of the occupant’s kitchen came down and volunteer firefighters assisted to clean up and departed about 6.15pm, the spokesman said.

The Clutha District Council posted on social media, saying heavy rain and thunderstorms had caused flash flooding in West Otago late this afternoon.

Motorists were urged drive to the conditions and slow near surface flooding, to avoid pushing it into nearby properties.

If people were worried about their property they should contact emergency services, the post said.

There were also reports of heavy rain and minor flooding in Lawrence this afternoon.