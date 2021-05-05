High level of engagement with council plan

Clutha officials say they are delighted by a high level of engagement in the council’s latest long-term plan process.

More than 220 submissions were received by deadline last week, which have now been collated and are available online.

In addition, more than 30 groups and people are expected to speak to their submissions during a council hearing starting at 11.30am on Thursday, at the Cross Recreation Centre in Balclutha.

The high number of submissions and hearing attendees showed the consultation process was working, Clutha Mayor Bryan Cadogan said.

"I read the submissions over the weekend and, as one of the critical building blocks for informing council of our next steps forward during the coming decade, it’s apparent the process has worked really well this year."

He said submissions were dominated by feedback on a planned $3million-$5million main street upgrade for Milton, and further Milton and Waihola infrastructure projects.

"There’s a dominance of opinion from Milton, and from neighbour Waihola, then Kaitangata and the Catlins.

"The Milton lean is not surprising as there’s so much planned for the town right now and in the longer term, and it’s been pleasing to read a preponderance of positive comments.

"A big thank you to all those who’ve got involved, and who are helping us articulate the direction we take."

Mr Cadogan said, unusually, he would not be able to attend the hearings, which would be chaired instead by deputy mayor Stuart Cowie.

"I have to travel to Wellington to advocate on the wider region’s behalf regarding the Government’s Three Waters reforms.

"It will be a shame to miss the face-to-face public input, but I’ll be following up by video to make sure I’m fully informed."