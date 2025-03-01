Road's kink unexplained, not a problem

PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Founded in 1856 as Tokomairiro School, Tokomairiro High School is one of New Zealand's oldest.

By the late 1870s, the school had swollen in size from its original 24 pupils to more than 300.

As Milton grew due to the Otago gold rush in the early 1860s, a larger school was soon needed.

The new school, on the present site at the north end of Union St, was opened in 1880.

It is unclear why Milton has a kink in the otherwise straight road.

However, a widely accepted view, but not the official view, states that the road was set out by two surveyors, one moving north and the other moving south, each of whom set out the road to the right of their survey line.