Local Legend: Selena Aitken-Boyle

PHOTO: NICK BROOK

The Clutha Leader-Silver Fern Farms Local Legend for July 10 is Balclutha stylist Selena Aitken-Boyle.

"She’s so kind and welcoming to everybody, especially the elderly people she works with," her nominator, Sandra Brown said.

"She’s also been with the South Otago Theatrical Society for years."

In fact, Mrs Aitken-Boyle has 30 years with the society, including seven years managing local youth theatre.

"I love seeing people get excited about upcoming shows and watching new talent grow as they learn all different aspects of production, on and off stage," she said.

"I’ve seen friendships that last forever grow out of that, and the skills and confidence young people develop from it play a positive part in the rest of their lives."