Local Legends: Food-Hub

PHOTO: NICK BROOK

Silver Fern Farms and The Clutha Leader are really showing some extra leg this week with a bonus roast for Local Legend Food-Hub staff and volunteers (from left) Vivienne Fiddes, Diane Schnarr, Chris Shaw, Lee-Anne Michelle, Jessica Michelle and Sharon Grellet.

The team took a moment away from their massive midwinter food drive to pose with the prize and planned on sitting down together to share the lamb leg feast after Every Can Counts concluded this week.

"Silver Fern Farms do a lot to support us and the whole community, and this is lovely," Food Hub and Clutha Budget Advisory Service manager Lee-Anne Michelle said.

"I think I might cook it and bring it in cold, everyone can bring in a salad or side, and we’ll take an afternoon off to enjoy it."