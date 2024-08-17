Jack's Bay search after boat overturns

The search is focusing on Jack's Bay bar (at top of image). PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

A search is under way for a missing person after a boat overturned in South Otago.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were alerted to a report made at 10.40am of a vessel capsizing on the Jack's Bay bar.

Police said two people were on the vessel.

"A search is under way for one person... with the assistance of volunteers and rescue vessels from Coastguard Bluff and Coastguard Dunedin."

The second person has been located on rocks nearby and emergency services were working to rescue them, she said.