Lack of action over fly-tipping irks resident

Some of the tyres dumped at one of two locations on Waipori Falls Rd earlier this winter, which residents are waiting for Clutha District Council to remove. PHOTO: RICHARD DAVISON

A Clutha resident says he has lost confidence in his local council after requests to address fly-tipping go unheeded.

Waipori Falls retiree Ian Clay said repeated requests to Clutha District Council to remove about 40 tyres dumped at two riverside locations on Waipori Falls Rd, near Berwick, appeared to have been ignored.

Mr Clay said he made a first formal service request to the council in June, then another about a month later.

Frustrated the council appeared to be taking no action to remove the tyres from the river banks, he said he sent a "terse" message to the council and Mayor Bryan Cadogan at the weekend.

"It’s another slap in the face to Waipori residents, who seem to be easy to ignore for the council.

"Since the tyres were first dumped, four-wheel drivers have started to use them to bolster up tracks, and the idea that it’s OK just to dump stuff becomes entrenched in people’s minds.

"Unless action is taken swiftly to remove fly-tipping, it can become a bigger issue.

"When you make a legitimate request through the proper channels and it’s simply ignored, you lose confidence in the authorities. I’d like to see [the tyres] removed as quickly as possible."

Council chief executive Steve Hill said a council contractor was expected to remove the tyres soon.

"The land is gazetted as road corridor, so the council or NZTA [Waka Kotahi] are landowners. Under the Litter Act, [removal] is the landowner [responsibility]."

Mr Hill said a new tyre recycling scheme starting on September 1 should help reduce the incidence of dumped tyres.

"From September 1, as part of the NZ Tyrewise scheme, up to five end-of-life tyres at a time can be taken to registered public collection sites for no charge. For the Clutha district this is the Mt Cooee landfill.

"Terms and conditions apply but more details can be found online. Hopefully this will mean that tyre dumping becomes a thing of the past."

Mr Hill referred residents to www.tyrewise.co.nz.